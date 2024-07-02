BMO Capital Markets Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) to Market Perform

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$18.50. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

Shares of TSE ARE traded down C$2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.25. 1,193,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,243. The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

