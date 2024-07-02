Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.00

Shares of Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.21.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
