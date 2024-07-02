BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.45

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

BeWhere Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$39.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

