BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.45

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
BeWhere Trading Up 7.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$39.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BeWhere
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.