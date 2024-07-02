BarnBridge (BOND) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00003771 BTC on major exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $22.60 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,683,344 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

