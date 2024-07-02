Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Baijiayun Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RTC opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Baijiayun Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $44.13.
About Baijiayun Group
