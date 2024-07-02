Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $38.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,424.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 509,333 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,158,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $12,556,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.