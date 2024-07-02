Analyzing Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -74.13% -49.14% Protalix BioTherapeutics 11.48% 19.48% 7.82%

Risk & Volatility

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.91%. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 773.36%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$135.35 million ($2.52) -1.56 Protalix BioTherapeutics $65.49 million 1.28 $8.31 million $0.04 28.63

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

