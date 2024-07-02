Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $1,008.96

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,027.55.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $1,057.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $688.52 and a one year high of $1,081.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $984.27 and a 200-day moving average of $951.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

