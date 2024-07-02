Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $169.50

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $107.85 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average is $167.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

