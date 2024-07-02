Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) PT at $53.42

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.42.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,943,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
