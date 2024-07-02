Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $68.85

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.85.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

