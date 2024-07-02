Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $68.85

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.85.
ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ELS
Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
ELS opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equity LifeStyle Properties
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.