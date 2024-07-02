AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 502,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 55,626 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEED stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $20.52. 18,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $21.39.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

