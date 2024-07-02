AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of YieldMax SQ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SQY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in YieldMax SQ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SQY – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in YieldMax SQ Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax SQ Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

YieldMax SQ Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,363. YieldMax SQ Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.

YieldMax SQ Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

The YieldMax SQ Option Income Strategy ETF (SQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Block stock (SQ) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

