Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,257,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

