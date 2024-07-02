Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 559.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 189,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,819,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

