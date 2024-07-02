AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.03 Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AFB remained flat at $11.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 79,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,977. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $735,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,039,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,131,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 141,144 shares of company stock worth $1,541,501.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

