AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.03 Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE AFB remained flat at $11.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 79,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,977. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $735,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,039,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,131,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 141,144 shares of company stock worth $1,541,501.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

