Alamo Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $13.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

