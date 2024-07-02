abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 38 Per Share

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 46.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Up 0.2 %

ADIG stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £247.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,990.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 70.29 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

In other abrdn Diversified Income & Growth news, insider Tom Challenor acquired 23,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £17,534.30 ($22,178.47). 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

