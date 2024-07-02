2,823 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 47.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

