Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3494 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.09.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
