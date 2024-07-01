Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3494 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

