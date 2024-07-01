Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (ZHUZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on August 23rd

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4346 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Price Performance

ZHUZY stock opened at C$15.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.37. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a one year low of C$12.92 and a one year high of C$18.95.

About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of propulsion and control systems to rolling stock industry in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers rail transit electrical equipment, such as traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

