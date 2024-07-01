Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.36 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Zcash has a total market cap of $338.92 million and $43.36 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $20.76 or 0.00032764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00040843 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.