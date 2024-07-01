WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.60 million and approximately $0.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002485 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02205986 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

