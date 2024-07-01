Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $132,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,683. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

