Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Decreased by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Chico Wealth RIA raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $550,000.

BSV traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $76.36. 1,541,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

