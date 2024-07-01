Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Decreased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,874 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.29. 4,642,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

