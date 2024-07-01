Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Sells C$2,107,100.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$2,107,100.00.

Valeura Energy stock opened at C$4.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The stock has a market cap of C$445.74 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.88. Valeura Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.57 and a twelve month high of C$6.10.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$201.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.19 million. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 EPS for the current year.

VLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 target price on Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

