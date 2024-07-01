The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.74.

LEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEV

Lion Electric Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.