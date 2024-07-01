Terex (NYSE:TEX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEX. Truist Financial began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Get Terex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Terex Stock Up 3.1 %

TEX opened at $54.84 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.7% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.