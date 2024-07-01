Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 236,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $14,656,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.