Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SMTOY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.58. 5,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile
