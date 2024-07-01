Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SMTOY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.58. 5,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

