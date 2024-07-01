SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $54,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. 1,795,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,529. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.