Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,219,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 3,494,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.8 days.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance
SPTJF remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
