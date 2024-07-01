Short Interest in Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Grows By 35.6%

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vidrala Price Performance

OTCMKTS VDRFF opened at C$84.50 on Monday. Vidrala has a one year low of C$84.50 and a one year high of C$84.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$84.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.50.

Vidrala Company Profile

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

