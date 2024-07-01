Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Decreases By 53.0%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,097. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.