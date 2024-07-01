Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Decreases By 53.0%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,097. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.
Swiss Re Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.