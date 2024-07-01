Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 632,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHJBF remained flat at C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.95. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a one year low of C$0.95 and a one year high of C$2.06.
About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
