Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.8 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $162.67 and a fifty-two week high of $321.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.49.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

