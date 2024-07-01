Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Saipem Stock Up 10.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 14,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,242. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Saipem Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.