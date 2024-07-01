Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Saipem Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 14,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,242. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.