Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.8 days.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Shares of RSGUF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $4.42.
About Rogers Sugar
