Robert Muraro Sells 100 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 100 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Muraro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Targa Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $128.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $130.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.