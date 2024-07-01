Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,229,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 1,713,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 299.9 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Regis Resources stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

