Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,229,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 1,713,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 299.9 days.
Regis Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Regis Resources stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.61.
Regis Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regis Resources
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.