RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases $194,345.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $194,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,124,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,836,737.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE RMAX opened at $8.10 on Monday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,775,000 after buying an additional 358,736 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 151,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 767.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 96,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

