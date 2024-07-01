Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $277.58 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00004155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.75 or 0.05517032 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00046802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,214,042 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

