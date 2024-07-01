Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Howard Fu Sells 1,157 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Fu sold 7,748 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $543,677.16.

On Monday, April 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $66.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 0.76. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,926,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $106,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

