PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Sells $29,032.65 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $29,032.65. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 186,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $121,131.27.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fred Studer sold 1,054 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $21,765.10.

On Monday, April 1st, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $21,756.90.

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 207,237 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 97,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PowerSchool by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after buying an additional 380,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

