Piper Sandler Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $100.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $89.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

