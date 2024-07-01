Optas LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Optas LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 461,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 428,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 273,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. 2,382,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

