Optas LLC Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $343,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.97. The stock had a trading volume of 273,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $157.50 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

