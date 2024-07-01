NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85. NIKE has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.