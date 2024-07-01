NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a sell rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NIKE stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 36,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,066,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 476,837 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

